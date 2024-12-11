Legendary India Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand celebrated his 55th birthday on December 11. The great chess player was in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, in 1969. Viswanathan Anand, also known as Vishy, is a five-time World Chess Champion and has made a huge impact in the globally impacted chess. Many aspiring young chess players have considered Viswanathan as their 'idol.' From achievements to setting new benchmarks, Vishy has earned himself the moniker 'chess god.' On his 55th birthday, fans wished the legendary chess grandmaster on various social media handles. Ravi Ashwin Shares ‘Fan Boy Moment’ With Legendary Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Posts Picture on Social Media.

