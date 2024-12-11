Legendary India Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand celebrated his 55th birthday on December 11. The great chess player was in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, in 1969. Viswanathan Anand, also known as Vishy, is a five-time World Chess Champion and has made a huge impact in the globally impacted chess. Many aspiring young chess players have considered Viswanathan as their 'idol.' From achievements to setting new benchmarks, Vishy has earned himself the moniker 'chess god.' On his 55th birthday, fans wished the legendary chess grandmaster on various social media handles. Ravi Ashwin Shares ‘Fan Boy Moment’ With Legendary Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Posts Picture on Social Media.

Happy 55th Birthday to Indian chess icon Viswanathan Anand, a legendary five-time World Champion whose passion and skill continue to inspire future generations! 🇮🇳 Knights>Bishop pair 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lpVUGwuMOi — 𝘛𝘩𝘰𝘳 𝘖𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘯 ⚡ (@ThorOdinson0718) December 11, 2024

"Happy Birthday to the legendary Viswanathan Anand Sir! 🎉 Your brilliance on the chessboard and your humility off it inspire millions across the globe. May your year ahead be filled with joy, good health, and continued success. Wishing you all the best on your special day!" pic.twitter.com/ElLrFTKhHS — Chess Baadshah (@BaadshahChess) December 11, 2024

A Very Merry 55th Birthday to none other than the Legend Viswanathan Anand 🎆🎈🎉🥳🎊 Still Chilling in the TOP 10!!!@Vishy64TheKing ✓✓ pic.twitter.com/4MhHHZ2lab — Chess Gym HQ (@War_Campaigner) December 11, 2024

Happy Birthday to the legend, 5-time World Chess Champion, GM Viswanathan Anand! 🎂♟️ Your brilliance, sportsmanship, and contributions have elevated global chess, inspiring millions to think strategically and dream big🏆 #HappyBirthdayVishy#ChessLegend#viswanathananand#Chesspic.twitter.com/FErXZMt9GY — Manoj Samudra (@ManojSamudra) December 11, 2024

🏆 Viswanathan Anand, the Chess Maestro, remains an inspiration for millions. A five-time World Chess Champion, he showed the world that strategy, patience, and intelligence can create unparalleled greatness. #ChessLegend#ViswanathanAnand#MindOfSteel — ZPONZ (@ZPONZnow) December 11, 2024

Celebrate the legacy of chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he turns 55! From tiger of Madras to five-time World Champion, his journey inspires future grandmasters! https://t.co/6a8HBpHqHF pic.twitter.com/OZJVjLK9Ce — C͜͡r͜͡y͜͡p͜͡t͜͡o͜͡ ͜͡S͜͡a͜͡v͜͡v͜͡y͜͡ (@crypt0_savvy) December 11, 2024

