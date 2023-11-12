Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup encounter between India and Netherlands here on Sunday.

India innings

Also Read | Bas de Leede Surpasses Father Tim de Leede To Become Netherlands' Highest Wicket-Taker in Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma (c) c Barresi b de Leede 61

Shubman Gill c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 51

Also Read | IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks AB De Villiers' Record for Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year.

Virat Kohli b van der Merwe 51

Shreyas Iyer not out 128

KL Rahul c Engelbrecht b de Leede 102

Suryakumar Yadav not out 2

Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 13) 15

Total: (For four wickets in 50 overs) 410

Fall of wickets: 100-1, 129-2, 200-3, 408-4.

Bowling: Aryan Dutt 7-0-52-0, Logan van Beek 10-0-107-0, Colin Ackermann 3-0-25-0, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-90-1, Roelof van der Merwe 10-0-53-1, Bas de Leede 10-0-82-2. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)