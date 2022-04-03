London [UK], April 3 (ANI): World number 2 Daniil Medvedev will miss at least the start of the clay-court season after announcing that he will be out of action for the next one to two months on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has undergone a minor procedure to fix a "small hernia" that he has been playing with in recent months.

"Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support," the Russian tweeted.

Later Medvedev, who posted a photo of himself watching football while recovering, said he "will work hard to back on court soon".

Medvedev has few points to defend during the spring clay season. He reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2021, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas, but managed just one win between the Madrid and Rome ATP Masters 1000 events. Those were his only clay-court events last spring. (ANI)

