Lima [Peru], December 5 (ANI): World No 3 Sukant Kadam smashed his way to a gold medal at the recently concluded Peru Para-Badminton International, defeating ace shuttler defeated Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang.

India won 14 medals in total (6 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze).

Sukant maintained his dominance right from the word go in the finals. He defeated Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets with a score line of 21-14 and 21-15. The match lasted 32 minutes. The ace shuttler didn't put a foot wrong and had a great final.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, "I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year."

In the women's category, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Mandeep Kaur clinched the titles in the SH6 and SL3 singles sections.

While Nithya overpowered Peru's Giuliana Poveda Flores 21-6, 21-13, Mandeep defeated Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna 21-11, 21-11.

Indian men's doubles pair Nehal and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4) and the women's doubles duo of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) claimed gold medals in their respective categories.

The Indian duo of Nehal and Breno thrashed Peru pair of Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-16 21-13, while Parul and Vaishali registered a close win 21-17 21-19 over Peru's Kelly Edith Ari Escalante and Mandeep. (ANI)

