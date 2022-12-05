Sri Lanka's noted domestic T20 tournament, Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2022 is set to hit the battlefield on December 6. The 2022 LPL will be the third edition of the coveted event. The League will feature its regular five teams namely Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons led by Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga respectively. Jaffna Kings are the sole title-holders of the Lankan Premier League so far since its founding, having clinched both the previous two seasons of the event. The tournament was originally scheduled for August 2022, however, due to the economic crisis in the country, the Sri Lankan Cricket board deferred the event to December 2022. Meanwhile, you can download the full LPL 2022 schedule in PDF format here. Sony Pictures Networks India Bags Exclusive Broadcast Rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

The 18-day-long tournament will commence on 6 December and the final of the season will be held on 23 December. The Lankan Premier League 2022 will include 24 matches which will be played in the league stage and Play-offs, before the all-important summit clash. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format in the league stage. The opening clash is scheduled between the reigning champions Jaffna Kings and runner-ups of the previous edition Galle Gladiators at Hambantota on 6 December. The last match of the league stage is scheduled on 19 December between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants at RPS Colombo. Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022: Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram Join As Brand Ambassadors

Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue December 6 Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators 3:00 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota December 6 Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons 7:30 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota December 7 Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings 3:00 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota December 7 Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons 7:30 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota December 8 Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars 3:00 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota December 10 Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 11 Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators 3:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 11 Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants 7:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 12 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators 3:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 12 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 13 Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Falcons 3:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 13 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars 7:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 14 Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons 3:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 14 Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants 7:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele December 17 Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators 3:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 17 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 18 Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings 3:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 18 Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Giants 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 19 Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars 3:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 19 Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 21 Qualifier 1 3:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 21 Eliminator 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 22 Qualifier 2 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo December 23 Final 7:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The top four teams from the league stage will then advance to Play-offs, where the top two teams play in Qualifier 1 on 21 December at RPS Colombo, which will be followed by the Eliminator match scheduled on the same venue between the bottom two teams. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final of the 2022 LPL, whereas, the winner of the eliminator will play the defeated team of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2 match. Eventually, the winning side of the Qualifier 2 will race into the final of the league which is slated on 23 December at RPS Colombo. Many renowned overseas players as the likes of Shoaib Malik, Carlos Braithwaite, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd and D'Arcy Short who were drafted in the 2022 LPL will also join the action-packed tournament.

