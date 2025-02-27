Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "We are going to bowl first. Chasing seems to be easier throughout the competition. Hopefully we'll be able to take early wickets. We spoke about the powerplay. The bowlers have done a reasonable job. Take it easy, it's about talking to individuals. Results kind of take care of themselves. One change. Hema comes in."

Captain of RCB, Smriti Mandhana said, "We would have loved to chase as well. We've been really close in the last two games while defending. It's very hard to lose close games. As a captain, you'd want to lose close games than one-sided. Fans are always our strength. Prema comes back in."

If RCB wins this game, they will have six points and will equal table toppers Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals, who are placed second.

Gujarat Giants' form have not been up to the mark, they are at the bottom with only one win, and have lost three games. They need to up their sleeves.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali. (ANI)

