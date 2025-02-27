Afghanistan knocked out England from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after they handed the 2019 World Cup champions a stunning 8-run defeat in the group stages. With the defeat, England are knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan didn't have the best of starts to their innings batting first and lost three wickets quickly. Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings and then accelerated later on alongside the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azamtullah Omarzai to set a solid score of 325 on the board. England failed to chase it down despite Joe Root scoring a big hundred and with the win Afghanistan and Ibrahim both etched history once again. Ibrahim Zadran Replies to Sachin Tendulkar's Praise for His Century in Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Refers to Master Blaster as 'Man Who Inspired Generations'.

Ibrahim debuted for Afghanistan in 2019 and since his debut he has been one of the most consistent players from Afghanistan in ODI cricket. In 35 ODIs, he has 1634 runs and six centuries including the last one from the match against England. He has a Test match hundred too although he has not been that effective in T20Is. He has scored more than a 1000 runs in T20Is but not at a very high strike rate. Although the talent in him is clearly visible. Ibrahim Zadran played recently in the ILT20 for Gujarat Giants and fans consider that he might be in radar of IPL teams as well. Fans eager to know which franchise Ibrahim Zadran is part of in IPL 2025 can get the entire information here. Afghanistan Batter Ibrahim Zadran Does ‘Namaste’ Celebration After Completing His Century Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Which Team Ibrahim Zadran is Part of in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately Ibrahim Zadran is not a part of the upcoming IPL 2025. Although he has impressed across formats playing for Afghanistan, due to his injury last year, he has been out of cricket for a long period and hence has not been able to display his full potential in front of the team owners ahead of the auction. Fans will hope that his performances in the Champions Trophy will get noticed and Ibrahim will feature in an IPL team very soon.

