India national cricket team are performing in the best manner in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They have won both their games against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan comfortably to book a slot in the semi-final of the eight-nation tournament. The Men in Blue now have only one match left in the CT 2025 Group A, and this India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game will decide who finishes at the top of the group. Batters of the India cricket team have performed phenomenally well, and the two pillars since the last decade of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to form and are showing full control. Rohit Sharma Relaxing With Family After Win in India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Shares Pic Alongside Samaira.

Captain Rohit Sharma has provided the Indian cricket team with good starts in both games. In the first match against Bangladesh, Sharma scored a quick 46 of 36 deliveries, being the second-highest run-getter of the match for India. Against Pakistan too, he was looking fine with his strokes, scoring 20 runs at a strike rate of above 130, before being finally bowled by Shaheen Afridi. However, there are doubts about his availability for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game, as some issues concerning his hamstring was observed in the side's match against Pakistan.

Will Rohit Sharma feature in the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

There are big doubts concerning skipper Rohit Sharma's availability for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, owing to his hamstring problem. The player was present with the rest of the team during the practice session after a two-day break following the Pakistan game, but he didn't train actively like the rest of the squad.

Sharma didn't participate in any rigorous physical activity, not even warming up in the initial session by playing football. He stayed on the nets but rested while others trained. Later, he only did some jogging under the supervision of the strength and conditioning coach. He didn't even do the gentle throwdowns, but only spent time doing shadow batting and discussing with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit Sharma's Visit to Dubai's Gold Souk Makes Crowd Gather in Numbers to Catch Glimpse of Indian Captain Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Who Will Replace Rohit Sharma in the Playing XI for India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

If captain Rohit Sharma is sidelined or even rested for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, the India national cricket team does have options to replace him. The Men in Blue will be led by Shubman Gill in the absence of the skipper. Also, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant can get a chance in the middle-order, while KL Rahul might open with Gill.

