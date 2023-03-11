Navi Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants Innings:

Also Read | .@bengalurufc or @MumbaiCityFC, Which Side Will Make It Through to the #HeroISLFinal? … – Latest Tweet by Indian Super League.

Sabbhineni Meghana b Kapp 0

Laura Wolvaardt b Kapp 1

Also Read | South Africa Cruise to 284-Run Win Over West Indies, Complete 2-0 Series Whitewash.

Harleen Deol lbw Kapp 20

Ashleigh Gardner lbw Kapp 0

Dayalan Hemalaatha c Bhatia b Pandey 5

Georgia Wareham b Yadav 22

Sushma Verma b Kapp 2

Kim Garth not out 32

Tanuja Kanwar c Rodrigues b Pandey 13

Sneh Rana c&b Pandey 2

Mansi Joshi not out 5

Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3

Total: (For nine wickets; 20 overs) 105

Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-9, 4-18, 5-28, 6-33, 7-66, 8-94, 9-96.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-15-5, Radha Yadav 4-0-19-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-26-3, Jess Jonasen 4-0-19-0, Tara Norris 1-0-6-0, Minnu Mani 3-0-18-0. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)