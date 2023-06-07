London, Jun 7 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 0

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 26

Steven Smith not out 33

Travis Head not out 60

Extras: (B-1 LB-3 NB-3 W-1) 8

Total: (For 3 wickets in 51 overs) 170

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/71 3/76

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-1-30-1, Mohammed Siraj 13-4-40-1, Umesh Yadav 9-3-32-0, Shardul Thakur 12-1-52-1, Ravindra Jadeja 7-0-12-0.

