Lionel Messi has confirmed his departure from PSG and he is eager to finalize his next destination soon. After his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, he has been a part of the club from Paris but seldom found his connection and place amongst other teammates. With the results in UEFA Champions League not being the best and some problems with the board, Messi got further unsettled and finally decided to move on. As report suggested, the FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina has several offers on table with the most significant being Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, USA club Inter Miami and his former club FC Barcelona. The offer from Al-Hilal is astronomic and lucrative enough, although some statements from Messi's father indicated a move back towards Spain. If recent report is to be believed, Messi has finally made up his mind and his move is directed to the Major League Soccer in USA. Lionel Messi Finishes As Top Assist Provider in Ligue 1 for 2022–23 Season As His PSG Career Comes to an End.

According to BBC football writer Guillem Balague's report, Messi wanted to remain in Europe for another season but, after no satisfactory offers were received, he had the straight choice between Inter Miami or Al-Hilal. But Messi was ultimately tempted to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami for a variety of reasons including lifestyle, and a deal with big brands that extends beyond football. He already owns a house in Miami, which he currently rents out. The Miami deal also includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple. 'Brother.....We Tried Everything' Neymar Jr Pens Down Emotional Note as Lionel Messi Leaves PSG (See Post).

Report also suggests that the biggest hindrance for Messi's return to Barcelona has been the financial fair play restrictions the club has been struggling to sort out for some time now. If the deal goes through, it will be the first time Lionel Messi will play outside Europe after joining Barcelona.

