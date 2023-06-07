New Delhi, June 7: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have made four demands to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, including the appointment of a woman WFI chief and scrapping of police FIRs against them, sources said.

"They demanded free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the appointment of a woman chief. They also said Brij Bhushan Singh or his family members cannot be part of the federation. Also reiterated their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh," sources said. Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik To Meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Today, Says Won’t Take Any Decision Behind Closed Doors.

Sakshee Malikkh Arrives at the Residence of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Delhi | Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh arrives at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after an invitation from the government for talks with protesting wrestlers pic.twitter.com/iiOKQH5Y8v — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

However, the question now arises, can the government interfere in the WFI working or will there be change in constitution? The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator's role. Sakshi Malik Denies Withdrawing From Wrestlers' Protest, Terms Her Withdrawal News As Fake, Says Joined Back Northern Railway's Job Only to Fulfil My Responsibility.

Earlier, talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, "We will keep everything open. We won't take any decision behind closed doors. We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree."

