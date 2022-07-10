Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Eleven women from Haryana and as many men from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) moved into the semifinals of the Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) from Haryana convincingly defeated Maharashtra's Simran Verma in a unanimous decision. She will take on Kusum of Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of WI vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Kirti (81+kg) dominated her bout against Aswin Biju of Kerala from the beginning which forced the referee to stop the contest in the first round.

The other 9 boxers from Haryana to reach the semifinals are Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Anjali (52kg), Neeru Khatri (54kg), Prachi (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81kg).

Also Read | India vs England 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

In the men's section, 2022 Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) set the tone for Services with his clinical 5-0 win over Bihar's Rahul Kumar. He will square off against Andhra Pradesh's Atchutha Rao in the semis.

In the 86kg cruise weight bout, Mohit blanked Aditya Janghu of Haryana 5-0. He will next face Dilleswar Gandham of Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining nine pugilists from Services who reached the last four are Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Anjani Kumar (71kg), Deepak (75kg) and Rytham (92+kg).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Parineeta Sheoran (48kg) and Loveleen Kaur (66kg) entered the semis after winning their quarter-final bouts. Parineeta defeated Yamini Kanwar of Rajasthan 3-2 in a close contest and Loveleen got the better of Tamil Nadu's Srinidhi by RSC 3rd round.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Rohit Chamoli (51kg) from Chandigarh suffered a 0-5 defeat against Madhya Pradesh's Anurag Kumar in an upset.

The current Junior National Champion Devika Ghorpade (52kg) defeated Yoogasri E of Karnataka 5-0.

The other six women boxers from Maharashtra in the semifinals are Aarya Bartake (57kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg), Sana Gonsalves (70kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (75kg), Nasweera Mujawar (81kg) and Kanchan Suranse (81+kg).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)