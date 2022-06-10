Harare [Zimbabwe], June 10 (ANI): Opening batter Tadiwanashe Marumani makes his return to the national side after Zimbabwe announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home starting from June 11 onwards.

Marumani last played in Scotland in September 2021. He did not feature in the squads for Zimbabwe's series against Namibia earlier this year and missed out on Afghanistan ODIs as well.

The 20-year-old has played 11 T20Is for Zimbabwe to date and scored 118 runs.

Zimbabwe has retained the rest of their squad that played the Afghanistan ODIs, apart from batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano and pacer Tanaka Chivanga.

The T20Is help Zimbabwe prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, which will help them in qualification for the main tournament, which will be held later this year.

Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

All the T20Is will be played at Harare Sports Club. The first T20I will take place on June 11, the second on June 12 and the final T20 on June 14.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan clinched the three-match ODI series held between both sides, winning the first match by 60 runs, the second by eight wickets and the third by four wickets. (ANI)

