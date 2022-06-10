The second match of the ongoing T20 series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will see the two teams facing off against each other on 12 June 2022 (Sunday) at 07:00 PM. The match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IND vs SA second T20 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND v SA, 1st T20I 2022: Ishan Kishan Leads the Way for India’s Future Batting Template

India were prevented from achieving the record of winning 13 consecutive matches after South Africa scaled the alp of runs to win the first T20 match by 7 wickets. While chasing a huge total of 212 runs, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen both hit impressive half-centuries to lead their team home. The two players shared an unbeaten stand of 131 runs for the fourth wicket. Earlier, Ishan Kishan's blazing 76 off 48 gave India a solid foundation which was later continued by tail-enders who added more runs to put up a monumental total to defend. But later while defending the total, Indian bowling seemed sluggish, missing the proper line and length, complemented by some poor decisions made by the captain which caused the team a loss.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA) be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wayne Parnell (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be our all-rounders

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA), Wayne Parnell (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Quinton de Kock (SA) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

