Gabriel Jesus is set to join a Premier League outfit this summer after it was reported that he wants to quit Manchester City this summer. The young Brazilian striker is expected to have less playing time at the club after City confirmed the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The striker would seemingly have less playing time with two new strikers joining and hence, his push for an exit can be understood. This would come as welcome news to Arsenal, who have shown considerable interest in signing the striker.

His departure looks imminent from City and the report by Fabrizio Romano claims that Real Madrid is not his destination. However, there are other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Jesus and according to another report, Manchester City have offered the striker to Chelsea. The Blues would most likely see the back of Romelu Lukaku this season after a disappointing second stint at Chelsea and would be in need of a striker to fill up that slot.

However, Arsenal can seal the signing and are most likely to do so with head coach Mikel Arteta having worked with him earlier while he was with Pep Guardiola's side.

