New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe's seasoned star Sikandar Raza became the new number one all-rounder in the ODIs after a 12-point rise to overtake Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai.

In the latest ranking update issued by the ICC on Wednesday, Raza breached the 300-point mark for the first time in his career and moved to the summit after his imposing back-to-back performances against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Raza hammered two half-centuries during the series. In the opener, he top-scored with 92 and returned with figures of 1/48. Despite the two defeats, Raza remained the standout performer for the Chevrons. Zimbabwe's Ben Curran played a starring role with scores of 70 and 79. He jumped a whopping 71 spots up the ranks to take 90th position in the standings.

With a rating of 302, he breezed past the Afghan pair Mohammad Nabi (292 points) and Azmatullah Omarzai (296). After his stellar performances with the bat, he rose nine spots to 22nd spot in the ODI batting rankings.

Sri Lanka's players also enjoyed a surge in the latest rankings after scripting victories in both ODIs in Harare. Nissanka came close to threatening a change in the top 10, moving up seven spots to 13th (654 points), courtesy of his 122 and 76. His compatriot Janith Liyanage climbed 13 places to 29th in the standings.

In the bowling rankings, Sri Lanka's standout quicks Asitha Fernando climbed six spots to 31st and Dilshan Madushanka jumped eight places to 52nd.

South Africa's recent rout against England in the first ODI saw Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj open up a 31 rating point lead (690 points) at the top of the Bowling Rankings after a sizzling four-wicket haul.

His compatriot Lungi Ngidi climbed five spots to equal 23rd, while England tearaway Jofra Archer moved into the top 20 (19th), despite being on the losing side.

Afghanistan's seasoned star Mohammad Nabi pushed for the No.1 T20 All-Rounder spot. He is on the second spot behind India's Hardik Pandya. Nabi scalped four wickets in three matches in the ongoing tri-series in Sharjah against the UAE and Pakistan.

Ibrahim Zadran emerged as a noteworthy mover in the T20I Batting rankings after climbing 12 spots to 20th after notching 63 (40) and 65 (45). Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem moved 11 spots up to 22nd in the T20I Bowling Rankings. (ANI)

