Controversy has always been at the back of former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth and even after his retirement and more than a decade after he got suspended with allegations of match fixing, controversies still linger around him. Recently, an insurance company named United India Insurance Co has moved the Supreme Court, legally challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd.) over insurance claims of an injury Sreesanth sustained during IPL 2012. They have challenged the directive of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which was against their end of the bargain. The appeal to the Supreme Court has led to fresh controversies. 'Absolutely Disgusting...' S Sreesanth's Wife Bhuvneshwari Lashes Out at Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke For Releasing Unseen IPL 'Slapgate' Video of Harbhajan Singh Slapping Ex-India Pacer.

Rajasthan Royals's Claim Was Rejected By United India Insurance Co

S Sreesanth played for Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2012 in 2013. In 2013, he was accused of spot fixing and was suspended. After that, he never played in the IPL again. During the IPL 2012, he was ruled out of the season due to an injury he sustained during practice. Rajasthan Royals, who had insured their squad under a special contingency policy worth over INR 8.7 Crore, filed a claim of about INR 82 Lakh. United India Insurance Co. rejected the claim as they called it non-disclosure of pre-existing injuries. The company pointed out that Sreesanth had been carrying toe and knee problems since 2010–11, and therefore the claim was not payable.

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Ruled In Favour of Rajasthan Royals

Earlier, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the insurer to honour the policy and ordered the company to pay INR 82.8 lakh with 9% annual simple interest from December 2012. Challenging that order, the insurer has now approached the Supreme Court, filing a statutory civil appeal under Section 23 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

United India Insurance Claims Rajasthan Royals Has Hidden Key facts

According to IndiaToday, in its petition, the insurer has argued that the Commission overlooked key facts, especially that Sreesanth was already suffering from a serious toe injury dating back to August 2011, which was not revealed either during the proposal or at inception of the policy. It contends that under the principle of uberrimae fidei, utmost good faith, the insured was bound to disclose such information, as it could influence the insurer’s decision to accept the risk.

United India Insurance Cites Medical Expert's Reports On S Sreesanth's Injury

Citing a medical expert’s report, the United India insurance claimed that Sreesanth’s knee condition during IPL 2012 was not the result of any fresh or accidental event but part of a continuum of injuries going back to 2010. It has also highlighted media reports, social media posts, and even the cricketer’s own tweets referencing toe problems before the tournament, arguing that the 2012 knee injury was linked to long-standing unresolved issues. It has been argued that the respondent Rajasthan Royals intentionally withheld material information that the player had a prior knee injury dating back to July 2010, sustained before the Team India's Test series against Sri Lanka. Kerala Cricket Association Suspends S Sreesanth for Three Years Over Remarks in Sanju Samson Row.

Status Of Supreme Court Case

Justice Vikram Nath-led bench on September 1, Monday has adjourned the matter for two weeks after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the insurer, sought time to place additional documents on record.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).