Fact Check: Did Rashid Khan Say 'Beating Pakistan Is Not A Big Deal, Even Bangladesh Can Do It' After Afghanistan's Victory in UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match? Here's Truth

Pakistan national cricket team, Afghanistan national cricket team and UAE national cricket team are currently engaged in a Tri-Series at UAE. They are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup T20I starting from September 9. It is an opportunity for the participating teams to adapt to the conditions of UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Although the Tri-Series is getting hosted in Sharjah while the Asia Cup matches will be hosted at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, still the slowness of surfaces is a challenge to the batters and they are getting a hands-on experience of how to adapt their batting around it and set their strategies. Afghanistan Earthquake: Rashid Khan Stands In Solidarity With Victims, Reveals Launching Fund to Provide Support (Watch Video).

In the opening match of the UAE Tri-Series, Afghanistan were handed a defeat by Pakistan. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha scored a half-century and powered them to a solid score. Haris Rauf shined with the ball as Afghanistan failed to chase it down. In the second face-off on September 2, Afghanistan took their revenge as they secured a 18-run victory over Pakistan. Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran scored half-centuries and captain Rashid Khan launched the spin choke to trap the Pakistan middle order triggering a collapse . It was a solid victory for Afghanistan and they made it clear once again that they are now a strong Asian power.

Amid this, a post went viral on 'X', formerly twitter, with the claims that in the post-match presentations, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said 'beating Pakistan isn't a big deal, even Bangladesh can do it, our real goal is Asia Cup 2025'. The post received a lot of attention with both positive and negative reactions. While some lashed out at Rashid Khan, others said that he was right about the condition of Pakistan cricket. Take a look at the claim below.

Fake Quote of Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Goes Viral

🚨 Rashid Khan Beaten Pakistan is not a big deal. 💯 pic.twitter.com/UFWYvj4yNg — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) September 3, 2025

Did Rashid Khan Say 'Beating Pakistan Is Not A Big Deal, Even Bangladesh Can Do It?'

No. Rashid Khan didn't say 'beating Pakistan is not a big deal, even Bangladesh can do it' during the post-match presentation of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match. Rather he explained Afghanistan's strategy for the game in his interview. He also revealed how they decide combinations like adding more spinners like Allah Ghazanfar and Noor Ahmad in the playing XI. He also said how Afghanistan needs to adapt to the conditions before the Asia Cup 2025. The claim in the viral post on 'X' formerly twitter is completely fake. Mohammad Nabi Becomes Second Cricketer After Shakib Al Hasan To Complete Rare Double of 2000 Runs and 100 Wickets in T20Is, Achieves Feat During PAK vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Rashid Khan's Post-Match Presentation Interview After PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Scenario in the UAE Tri-Series 2025

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan have played two games against each other in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Afghanistan has won one game while Pakistan has also won one. They have the chances to clash once again in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final.

Fact check

Claim : Rashid Khan said 'beating Pakistan is not a big deal, even Bangladesh can do it' during post-match presentation of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match. Conclusion : Fake. Rashid Khan has not said something like that during the post-match presentation of Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match. Full of Trash Clean

