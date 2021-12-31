Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of 'Squid Game' has confirmed recently that he's currently in talks with Netflix for not just the second but also the third season of the show. In the weeks that followed its September 17 debut, the dystopian South Korean show became the streamer's biggest series in its history, reaching 142 million member households globally and becoming the first to surpass 100 million views. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Happily Poses With Hollywood Legend Leonardo DiCaprio in This Viral Pic!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a local news outlet reported that the writer-director during an interview with a Korean broadcaster said, "I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon." Earlier, during a November special screening and Q&A for the series, Hwang shared that he had been working on a season two storyline and was currently in talks with Netflix over another season, something he felt "a lot of pressure for" while in Korea and had since been asked about repeatedly by the press in Los Angeles following the show's breakout global success. Squid Token, Cryptocurrency Inspired By Netflix’s Squid Game, Collapses In Apparent Scam.

"I do have a basic storyline for season two, it's all in my head, and I am currently in the brainstorming stage," the writer-director told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details."A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that a follow-up was in the works, telling the outlet that "a second season is in discussions, but not confirmed yet." During his LA Q&A appearance, Hwang didn't get into specific details about the second season's storyline, other than to tease "that Gi-hun is going to be back, and he will do something for the world."

