One of Netflix's most successful shows of all time, Squid Game 3 has finally arrived on Netflix. The South Korean survival thriller, starring Lee Jung-jae, is inspired by director Hwang Dong-hyuk's own economic struggles and the class divide in South Korea. The second season of Squid Game was released in December 2024 but failed to impress fans as much as the first. The series, which was released on Friday (June 27), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Squid Game 3 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s Series the Latest Victim of Piracy?

This is not the first time a show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk’s Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game’ Season 3:

The survivors of Season 2's mayhem will return to the deadly arena for the final games. The cast of Squid Game 3 includes - Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Kang Ha-Neul as Dae-Ho, Kang Ae-Shim as Geum-Ja, Yang Dong-Geun as Yong-Sik, Park Sung-Hoon as Hyun-Ju, Chae Kook-Hee as Seon Nyeo, Im Si-Wan as Myung-Gi, Shim Eun-Kyung as Jun-Hee and Lee Byung-hun as Front Man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).