Online impersonation is becoming increasingly common, and celebrities often fall victim to such digital threats. Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae’s name was recently misused in a scam, where fraudsters used the South Korean actor’s name and AI-generated photos to deceive a woman out of KRW 500 million (approximately USD 350,000). According to reports, a woman in her 50s was scammed by someone claiming to be Lee Jung-jae. BTS Jungkook Identity Theft Case: Chinese Hacker Partially Admits to KRW 38 Billion Fraud During K-Pop Star’s Mandatory Military Service.

Woman Cheated by Scammers Posing As Lee Jung Jae

According to JTBC, a woman in her 50s became a victim of the KRW 500 million fraud by a group posing as Lee Jung Jae. According to the report, on April 21, the woman living in Miryang, Gyeongsang in contact with fraudsters on social media.

Lee Jung Jae at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh

The impersonator approached the lady by saying, "I came to contact you because I wanted to communicate with my fans", and formed a rapport by talking about the story of Squid Game 3. The impersonator further sent AI-generated airport selfies and fake ID details with false birth dates.

How They Extorted Money

As their trust grew, the scammer began addressing the woman as “honey” and “darling,” convincing her that they were in a romantic relationship. Later, another accomplice joined the conversation, posing as a “business executive.” Initially, the manager asked for KRW 6 million under the pretext of arranging a private meeting with Lee Jung Jae. However, over the next few months, the woman was manipulated into transferring a total of KRW 500 million.

Lee Jung Jae’s Agency Issues Statement

As per Chosun Biz, on October 22, Lee Jung Jae's agency Artist Company released a statement through its official SNS account and said, "A crime in which someone impersonated one of our actors to demand money and obtain financial gain recently occurred and was reported in the media. We made it clear that neither our company, nor individual artistes under any circumstances make economic requests such as money, account transfers or sponsorships."

The agency added, "We are currently working with relevant authorities to verify the facts and plan to respond strongly for the safety of the artistes and fans. We will continue to do our best for a safe and healthy fan culture." 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

Lee Jung Jae’s Work Front

Lee Jung Jae will next appear in Prime Video's Nice To Not Meet You alongside The Glory actress Lim Ji Yeon. The 52-year-old actor grabbed headlines recently after he attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh on October 16,17, which was also graced by global icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, MrBeast and IShowSpeed, among others.

