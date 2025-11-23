Netflix took over the internet by giving fans one of the best battle-royale shows of all time with Lee Jung Jae-starrer Squid Game in 2021. The South Korean series, directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, came to an end in June 2025 with its third season, featuring a scene that hinted a spin-off could be on the way. And now, we finally have an update. The chilling games will continue with spin-offs, starting with the much-anticipated edition set in the USA titled Squid Game: America. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Review: Thrilling Set-Pieces, Strong Performances – and an Emotionally Numbing Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Squid Game: America’ To Start Filming in February 2026?

Back in October 2024, before Seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game had aired, there were reports suggesting that an American spin-off was in development at Netflix. Now, after the finale, it seems there may be a connection between the speculated plans and the reported future of the franchise. It has now been reported that Squid Game: America is set to begin filming in February 2026.

Watch Special Promo of ‘Squid Game3’:

Also, a recent report on Collider, citing the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, mentioned that the filming date for the upcoming series is February 26, 2026.

David Dincher To Direct ‘Squid Game: America’?

The listing for the popular show includes several names, including David Fincher (Fight Club) as the director. However, an official announcement regarding his association with Squid Game: America is yet to be made. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the original creator of the series, is also involved. This time, he will be bankrolling the project along with producer Kim Ji-yeon.

The final scene of Squid Game 3 introduces Cate Blanchett as the recruiter for the American version of the game, taking place in Los Angeles. As of now, she is the only actor mentioned on the webpage. The page also included the description: “A US version of the Korean hit series, the spin-off is set in the same world, but we get to see how the games are handled in America.” Fact Check: Did Netflix Announce ‘Squid Game’ Cinematic Universe After South Korean Series Ended With Cate Blanchett Cameo? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Pic (SPOILER ALERT).

More About ‘Squid Game: America’

As of now, all we know is that Squid Game: America will pick up exactly where Season 3 of the Korean version ended, with Cate Blanchett’s recruiter playing the ddakji game with another financially debt-ridden person. We still aren’t sure if any of the original cast will return for the spin-off

