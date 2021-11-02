Netflix’s Korean-language show Squid Game turned out to be a worldwide hit. As the show’s popularity skyrocketed, a new cryptocurrency was launched called the Squid Token. It was introduced as the ‘exclusive coin of the Squid Game project’. On October 29, the value of cryptocurrency had surged by 2,400 percent. On November 1 morning a Twitter user had reportedly noticed that the creators of the project had ‘rug pulled’ SQUID holders. As per the data on CoinMarketCap, the prices of SQUID dipped by nearly 99.99% in recent hours. As per a report in Gizmodo, the scammers have collected approximately $3.3 million.

Cryptocurrency Inspired Squid Game Collapses In Apparent Scam

The #cryptocurrency based on #Netflix blockbuster #SquidGame has collapsed, and anonymous scammers behind the cryptocurrency that peaked to $2,861 before plummeting to $0 on Monday, made over $2.1 million before shutting the crypto project. pic.twitter.com/9wGgCBkboN — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)