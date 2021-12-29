From battling health issues to garnering praises for her stellar performance in 'Aarya 2' and separating from Rohman Shawl, actor Sushmita Sen has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her life in 2021. As the year is coming to an end, actor Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a note filled with gratitude. Sushmita Sen Celebrates Winning 2021 Champions of Change Award.

"A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life," she wrote.Sushmita also thanked fans for supporting her through her thick and thin. Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Shares a New Poster From Her Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Series.

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

"YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022...A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive...hopeful & happy!!!#itsallhappening for you & not to you," she concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)