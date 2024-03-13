Geneva, March 11: Five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland's famed Matterhorn, Swiss police said Monday.

Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy. Arizona Shocker: Three Indian-Americans Die After Falling in Frozen Lake While Walking on It To Get Pictures.

Five Cross-country Skiers Frozen to Death in Swiss Alps

NEW: 5 family members found frozen to death in a snow cave in the Swiss Alps after they "fell asleep together." A girlfriend of one of the victims is still missing. The group was on a ski trip & left Zermatt for the town of Arolla. On their way, a storm hit, forcing them to… pic.twitter.com/zd2UFYKaOi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 13, 2024

A crew of three rescuers and a mountain police team deployed near the Dent Blanche, or White Tooth, cabin found the bodies of five of the skiers. Indian Family Of 4 Freeze To Death Near US-Canada Border; EAM Jaishankar Dials Envoys.

A search was continuing for the sixth person. The nationalities or other identity details of the victims were not immediately indicated.