Slovenia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Switzerland are flying high in group B of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with wins in their opening three matches of the campaign. Sitting comfortably at the top spot, Switzerland will look to consolidate further when they take on Slovenia in an away tie this evening. The Red Crosses defeated Sweden 0-2 in the last game and the victory came without them hitting the top gear. Opponents Slovenia do not have a win to show for in their qualifying run and are third in the standings. They need to make this home game count in order to stay relevant in the race. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko will be leading the attack for Slovenia and the Red Devil star needs to come up with the goals which his team is desperately looking for. Skipper Jab Oblak is all set to become the joint-most capped shot-stopper for his country. Svit Seslar and Nejc Gradisar will be deployed on the wings with Adam Cerin pulling the strings in central midfield.

Granit Xhaka is excelling on the pitch for Switzerland by contributing key goals in addition to his main role as the defensive midfield. Breel Embolo is the pick for the central striker role and he will be in the company of Eduardo Vargas and Dan Ndoye in the final third. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi will form the centre back pairing for the visitors.

Slovenia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Slovenia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 12:15 AM IST Venue Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony LIV (Live Streaming). No Telecast

When Slovenia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Slovenia National Football Team are set to host the Switzerland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Slovenia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia, and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Slovenia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Slovenia vs Switzerland live telecast will not be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten SD/HD TV channels due to other commitments. For Slovenia vs Switzerland online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Slovenia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Slovenia vs Switzerland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Switzerland are playing with vigour at the moment and they should have little trouble brushing aside Slovenia in their latest challenge.

