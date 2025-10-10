Switzerland with two wins out of their opening two games sit comfortably at the top of Group B of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They face Sweden in an away tie next, hoping to secure a win that will consolidate their position further. The national team has enjoyed a successful 2025 wherein they have won five out of their six matches. On the other hand Sweden are yet to taste victory in the qualifying campaign and head into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Kosovo. They will have to make this home count and give themselves a massive lift. Czech Republic 0–0 Croatia, FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless in Prague as Both Sides Stay Level on Points in Group L.

Robin Olsen has fallen out with head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson and will no longer play for the national team in his tenure. Viktor Johansson is all set to start between the posts for the hosts. Isak Hien and Hjalmar Ekdal will be the key player in defence. Yasin Ayari and Anton Saletros will shoulder the midfield responsibilities. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, two of the best strikers in the Premier League, lead their forward line.

Granit Xhaka continues to be the heartbeat of the Switzerland team in midfield and his ability to impose himself on the pitch is next to none. Breel Embolo will be the target man upfront and giving him company in the attacking third is Fabian Rieder. Dan Ndoye and Rubén Vargas will look to drive the team forward as the wide attackers.

Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, October 11 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony LIV (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sweden national football team will cross punches with the Switzerland national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Egypt Confirm FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth as Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in 3–0 Win Over Djibouti.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Despite that, the Sweden vs Switzerland live telecast is unlikely to be available for fans on the Sony Sports Network channels due to them having other commitments. For Sweden vs Switzerland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Sweden vs Switzerland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Both these sides have quality players in their ranks and it will not be easy for either of them to dominate this contest. Expect the tie to end in a goalless draw which will benefit Switzerland

