Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): American tech giant Apple has released new updates to fix battery drain issues for its users.

As per GSM Arena, Apple has rolled out a new round of software updates for its mobile devices, which includes iOS 15.4.1 for all supported iPhones, as well as iPadOS 15.4.1 for all supported tablets.

Also Read | India’s GS Lakshmi on Friday Was Named as the Match Referee for the Final of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The company said that the updates intend to improve the battery life of its devices. Upon installation of this update, a user's iPhone or iPad will fix the battery drain issues that came with the release of iOS 15.4 a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, users are also getting a fix for devices becoming unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert, and a fix made for iPhone hearing devices losing connection within some third-party apps.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

There might also be other bug fixes and various performance improvements, as per GSM Arena.

To update the iPhone or iPad, go to Settings and install iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)