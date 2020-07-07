Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Tech giant Google's social media network Google Plus has officially gone almost a year after the company had shut down its personal accounts.

According to The Verge, Google recently announced that it is replacing the social network meant for enterprise users with a new tool called the Google Currents.

Google Currents is designed specifically to enhance communications within organisations and enterprises. It allows users to discuss through posts and comments. (ANI)

