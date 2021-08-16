Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): A new OS update from Motorola has been released for the 2019 Razr, bringing it from Android 10, to Android 11. The OS that started hitting Pixels in September of 2020 is the one that became available for the Razr today.

According to The Verge, while it may seem like the update for the 2019 Razr is woefully late, a report from Motorola's updates page states that Android 11 started rolling out to the much better 2020 Razr 5G sometime between April and July.

For how first-gen the 2019 Razr is getting the update only a few months after its successor isn't too shabby, despite the fact that getting it almost a year after it started rolling out is pretty rough, on an absolute timescale.

However, Motorola's update issues aren't limited to its foldables. Many of its recent phones only come with the promise of two years of security updates, with some higher-end ones getting one major OS update.

Given that the Razr already got an upgrade to Android 10 (in May of 2020), today's update puts it at two feature updates, which is better than what Motorola promises for some of its non-folding phones.

It should be so, given that the phones Motorola promises two years of security updates for a cost between USD 160 and 400, the 2019 Razr was USD 1,500 at launch. Though, this isn't to say that a USD 400 phone should only get two years of updates.

Still, for those still rockin' an original Razr reboot, it's an update they didn't have before. (ANI)

