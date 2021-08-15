India at stumps on day four of Lord’s Test are 181 for six as they lead by 154 runs. Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were at the crease batting on 14 and four respectively, when the play was called off due to bad light. England managed to pick quick wickets after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s hundred-run stand for the fourth wicket. The Test match now moves into the final day on Monday with India looking to set a challenging total for the hosts. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test Day 4.

India lost opening batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early after Mark Wood accounted for both of them. Pujara and Virat Kohli then tried to steady the ship. However, Sam Curran accounted for the Indian captain to leave India at 55 for three.

Rahane then joined Pujara and the two bailed India out of the initial slump. With grit and determination, the duo faced England bowlers. Pujara, in his trademark style, defied England challenge and consumed 206 deliveries before he was removed with India’s scored reading 155 for four. Pujara fell five runs short of his half-century. Rahane, however, managed to complete his half-century. Soon after Pujara’s dismissal, England found two more wickets. Meanwhile, you can check some of the stat highlights from day four: Twitterati Allege Ball Tampering by England Players on Day 4 of Lord’s Test vs India (See Pics and Reactions).

# Ajinkya Rahane scored his 24th Test half-century.

# Moeen Ali dismissed Rahane for the 8th in Test cricket.

# Pujara and Rahane shared their fifth century stand.

# 100-run stand between Pujara and Rahane is the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India at Lord's in Tests.

Rahane was dismissed on an individual score of 61 off 146 balls and Ravindra scored only three runs. Spinner Moeen Ali accounted for both of them. Pant and Sharma then faced combine of 17 deliveries before play was called-off.

