California [US], September 9 (ANI): Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch, many social media creators and influencers reached the Apple headquarters in California for a meet and greet with CEO Tim Cook. Entrepreneur Navya Nanda from India also got the opportunity.

On Tuesday afternoon, Navya took to Instagram and shared photos and videos from Apple headquarters.

Also Read | Ladakh: 3 Soldiers Killed After Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier.

"Day 1 with @apple," she captioned the post.

One of the pictures shows her posing with Tim Cook. In one of the clips, we can also spot singer Armaan Malik.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Get Toss Update, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of AFG vs HKG Cricket Match.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOXoTJcjt7y/?hl=en&img_index=4

Navya's pictures also feature the iconic rainbow stage at Apple Park. Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Apple's iPhone launch this year is rumoured to include an ultra-thin device, likely called the iPhone 17 Air (or, perhaps, just iPhone Air), as per Mashable.

This year's iPhone launch is set for 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Sept. 9. It'll take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and it will be streamed online. This year's event tagline is "Awe dropping."

In terms of size, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch screen and weigh around 145 grams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)