Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Afghanistan national cricket team will take on Hong Kong in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9. Afghanistan are coming out of a crushing loss against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Pakistan completely choked the Afghanistan batting in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final with spin. Afghanistan bowled well throughout the competition but their batting failed to complement them. Fans can follow the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. They will look to start the Asia Cup 2025 eyeing a win against Hong Kong so that generate some momentum behind them before facing the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who are the other members of Group B. Hong Kong could use the circumstances in their favour and put Afghanistan in some pressure. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Respond To Reporter's Question on On-Field Aggression During IND vs PAK Match Amid Troubled India, Pakistan Relations (Watch Video).

Afghanistan will not tweak their settled combination much. They swapped the positions of Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran during the UAE Tri-Series 2025 and they are likely to stay similar during the duration of Asia Cup 2025. The middle order of Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai will have to take bigger responsibility. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also been out of form for a long time. The positive for Afghanistan is their bowling and the number of quality all-rounders. Rashid Khan, Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi adds value to any team and the difficulty posed by the Afghanistan spinners to the opposition batting is lethal. This will keep their chances on during the Asia Cup 2025. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, missed the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 when it was hosted in ODI format. They featured in the Asia Cup 2022 in T20I format and also played against India and Pakistan. Under the leadership of Yasim Murtaza, veterans like Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat will have to be at their best to stand a chance. Ehsan Khan is someone they will bank on, specially with the conditions of Abu Dhabi where the boundaries are big and the ball grips for the spinners and the cutter bowlers. Although facing the likes of Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan is going to be tough ask for the Hong Kong batters.