Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, will be unveiled next month.

Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, announced that the new smartphone will feature "the latest generation of flagship chips," referring to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to GSM Arena.

Also Read | Amanatullah Khan Sent to Judicial Custody Till September 23 in Money Laundering Case Linked to Delhi Waqf Board.

The timing of the OnePlus 13's release is particularly notable as it will follow closely on the heels of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's debut, which is anticipated to occur in mid- to late October.

This marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, as it will be the first time the company has launched a flagship device so soon after Qualcomm's new chipset introduction.

Also Read | 'I Was Banned by the Industry': Soumya Sadanandan Claims Malayalam Film Fraternity Blacklisted Her for Confronting Authority Figure's Demand for Sexual Favour (View Pics).

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver substantial performance upgrades, including improved gaming capabilities.

According to recent tests, the device has reportedly achieved 120 Hz while playing the popular game 'Genshin Impact', underscoring its advanced gaming performance enhancements.

The initial launch of the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to take place in China, aligning with the major shopping event Singles Day on November 11, also known as 11.11.

A broader global release is expected to follow in early 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)