The #MeToo movement has undeniably rocked the South film industry, bringing significant changes to its landscape. Following the release of the K. Hema Committee report on August 19, which exposed the severe challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, numerous actors have bravely shared their own stories. Director Soumya Sadanandan has now made a startling claim, stating that she was blacklisted after confronting a powerful figure who demanded sexual favours from an actress in return for money. Her bold revelation has further fueled discussions on mistreatment and exploitation within the industry. Sadanandan, known for directing the film Mangalyam Thanthunanena starring Kunchacko Boban, recently took to Facebook to confirm that she had previously shared these troubling details with the Hema Committee. Justice Hema Committee Report: Kerala High Court Forms Special Bench Headed by Woman Judge To Hear Exploitation Cases of Women in Malayalam Film Industry.

Soumya Sadanandan Clarifies Details in Facebook Post

In a revealing Facebook post, Director Soumya Sadanandan shared harrowing details about her experience in the Malayalam film industry, which she also disclosed in her testimony to the Hema Committee. Sadanandan exposes the 'darker side' of the industry, even among those who are perceived as "good guys." Over the past six years, she has faced countless inquiries about her next project since directing her first and last feature film in 2018. Her response to these queries is simple: everything is documented in the Hema Committee Report. Sadanandan claims she was effectively banned from the industry due to her allegations. In 2019, she approached ten producers for new projects; eight declined or dismissed her, while two women producers, who recognised her ostracism, initially agreed to collaborate. Unfortunately, these projects never came to fruition. Sadanandan, who grew up adoring Malayalam cinema, found the exclusion deeply painful, feeling as though her dedication of twelve years to mastering her craft had been for nothing.

She also reveals a disturbing incident where a powerful figure, intoxicated, demanded sex from an actress in exchange for money, a situation she questioned and was subsequently blacklisted for. Furthermore, Sadanandan criticises the industry for its shallow perception of her work, attributing her alienation to misconceptions about her filmmaking style, which led to her film being edited without her consent. She was unfairly characterised and her credibility was undermined, leading to a severe lack of investment in her future projects. Sadanandan concludes by affirming her departure from the industry in 2020 but maintains her passion for cinema. She calls for a future where all individuals can work without fear and insists that the issues outlined in the Hema Committee Report are factual. Her message serves as a powerful reminder of the pervasive challenges within the industry and the importance of confronting them. ‘Ultimately, Cinema Must Survive’: Mammootty Speaks Up on #MeToo Allegations in Mollywood a Day After Mohanlal’s Reaction (View Post).

About Soumya Sadanandan

Soumya Sadanandan began her career as a television anchor and RJ before transitioning to the film industry. She worked as an assistant and associate director on over 11 feature films. She directed the documentary Chembai: My Discovery of a Legend, which won a Best Jury Award at the National Film Festival in 2017. Her short film Rabbit Hole also earned several awards at the Eastern Global Short Film Festival in 2018.

