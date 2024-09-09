New Delhi, September 9: A court here on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested the Rouse Avenue Court to remand Khan to 14-day judicial custody to prevent him from influencing witnesses or hampering the ongoing probe. Before this, Amanatullah Khan, the primary accused in the alleged scam, remained in seven-day ED custody which ended on Monday. Delhi Waqf Board ‘Scam’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Questioned by ED for Over 12 Hours in Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the anti-money laundering last week following a raid at his residence. The arrest came in connection with money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties. Modi Government Set To Bring Bill To Revoke UPA-Era ‘Arbitrary’ Powers of Waqf Board on Assets, Know Key Details About Anticipated Bill To Be Presented in Parliament Next Week.

The raid was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.

