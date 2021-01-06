Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tech giant Samsung on Wednesday launched large capacity Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in India.

The VRF can be installed in just 0.5 sq metres of space in premium apartments, villas, bungalows, houses as well as commercial and retail establishments.

The new side discharge VRF system--DVM S Eco-- offers a specialized single outdoor unit for affordable multi-room cooling.

"At Samsung, customer-centric innovation lies at the core of our brand promise. Our innovation and engineering behind the new DVM S Eco system introduces a compact VRF solution with a reliable and built to last high-energy system that is easy to install, repair and maintain," said Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India in an official statement.

The all-new DVM S Eco unit is measured at a compact size of W940 x H1630 x D460 mm with a footprint of fewer than 0.5 sq metres.

The WiFi-enabled DVM S Eco series offers smart features such as voice control and a connected home experience using SmartThings app on any smartphone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)