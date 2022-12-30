Seoul [South Korea], December 30 (ANI): South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, this new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16 with a price of KRW 1.89 million.

The original Intel-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 was released back in February. The 8cx Gen 3 was the first 5nm chipset for Windows-on-ARM devices and brought major performance improvements when it launched late last year.

In comparison to the Gen 2, it provides +85 per cent multi-core CPU performance, +60 per cent GPU performance, and an NPU with 29 TOPS.

Compared to the Intel version of the same laptop, it is physically the same as the 13.3" model - it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm (2.29lbs, 0.45").

This model is suited for enterprise use because it comes with Windows 11 and adheres to Microsoft's Secured-Core PC requirements, which lock the hardware down to the firmware level. It is the highest level of security provided by Windows.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will launch in South Korea on January 16 at a price of KRW 1.89 million (which converts to INR 124,000). It's not clear whether it will be available globally and when that might happen.

