Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Google's streaming service YouTube TV has been testing support for Dolby 5.1 surround sound on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

According to The Verge, the platform, in a tweet said 5.1 audio will "launch on those devices next" if "everything runs smoothly" during the test.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Bowlers Hands Rajasthan Royals Big Win.

For those who hope to get surround sound while watching YouTube TV on their Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, or PlayStation, they'll have to wait a bit longer.

The platform stated it's still working "internally and with partners" to get 5.1 support on these platforms.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

Currently, YouTube TV supports 5.1 surround sound on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, as well as on traditional Chromecast streaming devices.

As per The Verge, last June, YouTube TV had announced that it would bring 5.1 surround sound to "select devices." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)