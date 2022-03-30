A solid batting followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Rajasthan Royals on Top After Big Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad. Chasing a massive 211-run target, Sunrisers team got off to the worst possible start losing skipper Kane Williamson in the second over of the innings as Prasidh Krishna dismissed him caught in the first slip for two. Pacer Prasidh Krishna struck for the second time in his next over dismissing Rahul Tripathi for a duck caught behind by wicket-keeper and captain Sanju Samson to leave Hyderabad in a spot of bother at 7 for 2 in a wicket-maiden over. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult too joined the party dismissing Nicholas Pooran leg before wicket for a duck as Hyderbad were left tottering at 9/3.

At the end of Powerplay Hyderabad scratched their way to 14 for 3. Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack and the wily leg-spinner got a wicket in his second ball dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 9. He was caught by Shimron Hetmyer. In the second ball of his next over, Chahal got a wicket dismissing Abdul Samad for 4 caught by Riyan Parag as Hyderabad lost half of their side for only 39. The 2016 champions somehow scratched their way to the 50-run mark in the 13th over as Aiden Markram showed some fight. Chahal got his third scalp dismissing Romario Shepherd for 24 shattering his stumps to put Hyderabad in further trouble at 78 for 6 breaking the 41-run partnership. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. Meanwhile, check out some stats from SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 match. Fastest Ball in IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 150kph During SRH vs RR Match.

# SRH scored 68/1 which is their highest total in death overs (17-20)

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar now has the record for most dot balls (1326) bowled in IPL.

# Sunrisers Hyderabad have never won while chasing 200+ totals in the IPL, it was their 7th lost.

# Yuzvendra Chahal completes 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

# SRH’s 14/3 vs RR is now the lowest ever Powerplay score in IPL history

# Nicholas Pooran registered his 6th IPL duck.

# Sanju Samson now holds the record of hitting most sixes for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

# Jos Buttler completed 2,000 runs in IPL history.

Washington Sundar joined Markram and batted aggressively to take Hyderabad's total beyond the 100-run mark. Sundar went on to hit five fours and two sixes to score 40 off 14 balls. Markram and Sundar put on 55 runs for the seventh wicket. Boult finally broke the partnership dismissing Sundar caught by Hetmyer. Markram went on to score a half-century and remained unbeaten on 57 off 41 balls as Hyderabad could only score 149/7 in 20 overs falling 61 runs short of Rajasthan's total.

