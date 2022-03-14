Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Android users will no longer be able to use the popular YouTube Vanced application.

As per The Verge, the creators of Vanced have decided to shut down the application in the coming days due to "legal reasons".

"Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years," a post read on the Twitter handle of the Vanced application.

The currently installed versions will work just fine, "until they become outdated in 2 years or so."

For the unversed YouTube Vanced is a modded version of the original app that allows users to block all video ads on YouTube without a premium subscription. Vanced also includes a true black theme, and customizations not offered in the official YouTube for Android app. (ANI)

