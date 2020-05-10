Telangana CM Meets Field Level Agriculture Officers on Comprehensive Agriculture Policy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to directly meet the field level agriculture officers to formulate the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to be implemented in the State.According to Telangana CMO, Rao is of the firm opinion that crops in the state should get a good price and farmers should be benefited by this. He decided that all the farmers should not go in for a single crop and incur losses but they should go in for the cultivation of a variety of crops.The CM discussed with this at length with agriculture experts, scientists and officials. A study was done on what crops, to what extent should be cultivated in the state and what strategy to be followed to sell the crops.As an extension to this, the CM wanted to discuss the matter directly with the District and Mandal Agriculture officers. This meeting will take place very soon. Later, the CM will speak to Agriculture Extension officers in Mandals representatives of Rythu Bandhu Samithies through a videoconference.The CM said that the government had taken several measures for the development of agriculture sector in the State and through the construction of irrigation projects; the problem of water for irrigation would be solved forever.The CM said the Telangana State was becoming Paddy Bowl, which will provide food to the country. He wanted, agriculture officials, Members of Rythu Bandhu Samithies, Agriculture University, Civil Supplies Corporation should work in coordination and create an awareness among farmers on the Agriculture Policy which would benefit them.In Telangana state in the days to come, paddy would be cultivated in 90 lakh acres every year. About 2.70 Crore tonnes of Paddy would be cultivated. To mill rice from this amount of Paddy the capacity of rice mills in the state should be increased, the CM suggested."The Civil Supplies Corporation should play an active role not only in procuring agriculture produce at MSP but also should turn the raw material into an end consumer product. This will enable farmers to get a good price and the consumers get their quality commodities at a reasonable price and this will also put an end to spurious commodities," the CM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)