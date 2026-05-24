Telangana Heatwave Death Toll Reaches 16; IMD Warns of Intensified Heat Across Several Districts

Hyderabad, May 24: Telangana Government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives due to heatstroke. Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Saturday to address deteriorating heat wave conditions, which have claimed several lives across seven districts.

With temperatures soaring abnormally and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intensified heat wave conditions over the next three days, district collectors have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure immediate implementation of relief measures. There have been 16 heatstroke fatalities, including four in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, three each in Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad, and one each in Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet. Weather Forecast Today, May 24, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

To combat the crisis, officials have been strictly instructed to ensure the availability of cold drinking water at public places, facilitate the distribution of ORS packets and buttermilk, and maintain the absolute readiness of emergency medical services. Furthermore, authorities have been mandated to broadcast hourly public awareness alerts through mainstream media and social platforms. Amid the escalating risk, special precautions have been advised for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. The general public has been strongly urged to avoid stepping out between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary. Know Heatstroke Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention Tips for You and Your Loved Ones.

Taking note of environmental distress, the Minister also called for dedicated drinking water arrangements for birds and animals across both villages and towns. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a severe heat wave warning continuing until May 26 for several districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, and Mahabubnagar.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)