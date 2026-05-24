Weather Forecast Today, May 24, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, May 23, said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail over Central India during next seven days; East adjoining Peninsular India till May 26 and over Northwest India during between May 24 and May 29. "Isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Kerala & Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast & adjoining east India during next 4-5 days," the IMD said. The weather agency further added that hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal till May 24; Coastal Odisha till May 27; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till May 24. That said, the weather Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata for today, May 24. However, Windy has predicted 0.3 to 0.4 and 0.2 to 6 mm of rainfall in Mumbai and Bengaluru on Sunday. On the other hand, Hyderabad is expected to witness 0.2 mm of rain on May 24, with 0.3 to 2 mm of rainfall forecasted for Shimla. Mumbai Water Crisis: Lake Levels Plunge to 19% Despite City-Wide Water Cuts; Southwest Monsoon To Arrive in Mumbai on June 10.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 24

Delhi Weather Today, May 24

Chennai Weather Today, May 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 24

Kolkata Weather Today, May 24

Shimla Weather Today, May 24

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).