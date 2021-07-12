Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours related to her upcoming film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. She also informed people that the team has not announced any release date of 'Thalaivi' yet. Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Gets U Certificate; The Film Might Release In August – Reports.

"No release date has been finalised for 'Thalaivi' yet, please refrain from rumours. We will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country. Thanks," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Story. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the multi-lingual film was earlier scheduled for a release on April 23, 2021, but it got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 15 Years of Her Debut Film ‘Gangster’, Thalaivi Actress Pens Down a Heartfelt Note (View Post).

Actors Arvind Swamy and Bhayashree among others are also a part of the upcoming film. Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy shooting for 'Dhaakad' in Budapest.

