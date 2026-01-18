Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has triggered a wide debate after suggesting that a possible “power shift” and even “communal” factors may have contributed to a slowdown in his work in the Hindi film industry. The comments, made during a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, have drawn mixed reactions from several prominent voices in the entertainment industry. Rahman spoke about how his Bollywood work has slowed over the past few years and reflected on changing industry dynamics. AR Rahman’s ‘Communal’ Remark Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her Unpleasant Experience With Music Composer During Her Directorial Venture ‘Emergency’.

What AR Rahman Said in the Interview

During the interview, Rahman was asked whether he had experienced prejudice in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, including bias against the Tamil community. He responded, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this." He further added, “The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

Javed Akhtar Disagrees With the Assumption

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar expressed disagreement with Rahman’s view in an interview with India Today. “I don't agree with that, and I also doubt that he would ever say something like this. Rahman is a great composer, and a lot of people respect him. But they are scared to reach him because he is so big. They are scared to talk to him and handle him. It's a wrong assumption, though. It is out of awe and fear of him that people keep away... that humare bas ka nahi hai, yeh toh bohot bada aadmi hai (he is a big shot),” Akhtar said. Shobhaa De Calls AR Rahman’s ‘Communal’ Remark on Bollywood Work Slowdown ‘Very Dangerous’, Questions Bringing Religion Into Industry Discussions.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her Experience

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Rahman’s comments, sharing her own experience on social media. She claimed that Rahman had declined to meet her when she wanted to narrate her directorial project Emergency. “I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you # emergency,” she wrote.

Shaan Says Music Has No Communal Angle

Singer Shaan offered a different perspective while speaking to IANS, stating that lack of work is a reality many artists face and should not be linked to communal factors. “When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it is a personal matter; everyone has their own thinking and their own preferences,” Shaan said. He added, “If there were any such issue, I don’t think there is any communal or minority angle in music. Music doesn’t work that way. If that were the case, then even our three superstars of the last 30 years, who you could say also belong to minorities, would not have continued to grow. That’s not how it is. Do good work, make good music, and don’t overthink these things."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On singer A. R. Rahman’s statement, Bollywood singer Shaan says, "When it comes to not getting work, I am standing right here in front of you. I have sung so much over the years, yet even I don’t get work at times. But I don’t take it personally, because it… pic.twitter.com/rR6xyjnUHo — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

Shobhaa De Calls the Comment ‘Very Dangerous’

Author and columnist Shobhaa De defended Bollywood and questioned the need to bring religion into the discussion. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, as quoted by ANI, she said, “This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor, that they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man. He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him.” BJP Says No Truth in AR Rahman's Allegations After Oscar-Winning Composer's 'Power Shift' Remark on Hindi Film Industry.

Hariharan Calls AR Rahman Row a ‘Grey Area’

Singer Hariharan described the issue as a “grey area,” according to NDTV. “It's a grey area,” he said, adding, “I really wish there were more creative people, or at least people who genuinely understand music, taking these calls.” He further stressed the importance of prioritising creativity over commercial considerations. “You have to think about creativity first and money later. If you only think of money when it comes to art, then who knows what the future will be.”

Leslie Lewis on Power Shift in Music Industry

Composer and singer Leslie Lewis echoed the idea of a shifting industry landscape. “There has been a shift in the music industry itself,” he said, as quoted by NDTV. “It's not just the old players anymore. New people with new thoughts have come in, and digital platforms have changed the parameters completely,” Lewis added. He further explained, “Earlier, the people judging us had experience and creative instinct. Today, it's very corporate. The person taking the call is often making sure their job is secure. They may love music, but they don't always have the experience to decide who the right artist is."

Anup Jalota Refutes AR Rahman’s Communal Claim

Singer Anup Jalota has refuted music maestro A.R. Rahman’s recent remarks regarding the slowing down of his work in the Hindi film industry due to communal reasons. Talking about Rahman's creative journey, Jalota said that he has done the work of 25 years within a span of just 5 years. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jalota was asked to comment on Rahman's claim about getting less work in Bollywood due to communal reasons. Reacting to this, Jalota said, "This is absolutely not true. He has done the work of 25 years in just five years. What more can be said? He has done a lot of work and delivered many excellent projects." Javed Akhtar Rules Out ‘Communal Element’ in AR Rahman’s ‘Power Shift’ Comment (Watch Video)

AR Rahman Yet To Respond

AR Rahman has not yet responded to the reactions from industry colleagues. The 59-year-old composer is currently working on the soundtrack for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Gandhi Talks.

