TMC Dubs PM's Address 'incomplete and Disappointing'

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation "incomplete and disappointing", saying there was no proper direction on how the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores would be used and also what would happen after the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

In a big push to revive the economy, PM Modi on Tuesday announced the package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which includes measures already announced by the government and the RBI so far to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The amount is nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP.

"Most of his speech was all about boasting about his government's so-called achievements. The address has been incomplete and disappointing. There is no clear direction about how this Rs 20 lakh crore would be spent.

"What will happen after May 17, there is no clear indication regarding it. He spoke about Lockdown 4.0, but what will be its structure nobody knows," veteran TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

While delivering his speech, the prime minister did not spare a word about the ongoing migrant labour crisis, Roy added.

"Those labourers who have lost their jobs and are stranded, what they will do after returning home, there is no clear narrative about it," he said.

"The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry," the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation.

TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "We saw the wrapping paper but we don't know what's inside the package. Because he didn't announce the details. How will this money be raised, will the government borrow, will it raise taxes? The devil lies in the details of the package, for which we have to wait for one or two more days."

