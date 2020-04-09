TN Reports 96 More COVID-19 Cases; Tally Rises to 834

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) As many as 96 people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19, a majority of them returnees from Tablighi jamat event in Delhi, taking the total cases in the state to 834, a top government official said.

There were no deaths since Wednesday evening while 27 people had been discharged after recovery, state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

"Today there were 96 positive cases of which 84 of them were from same source contact (Tablighi conference) while three people had made inter-state travelling and the remaining nine contracted the virus from other people including a private doctor," she told reporters here.

So far, Tamil Nadu had reported eight deaths due to coronavirus.

Rajesh said the government has been taking up containment activities across 34 districts and have screened 16 lakh households with population of 58.76 lakh by more then 32,000 field officers.PTI VIJ

