Toll Due to Cyclone Amphan Reaches 15 in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 21 (ANI): The death toll due to severe cyclonic storm Amphan rose to 15 on Thursday in Bangladesh.Cyclone Amphan made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh leaving a trail of destruction in the region. The storm has weakened now, Dhaka Tribune reported. The deaths were reported in various parts of Bangladesh including Priojpur, Jessore, Chandpur, Satkhira, and Rajshahi.According to the country's meteorological department, the cyclone is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.Around one crore people in Bangladesh were out of electricity coverage on Thursday morning due to power outage around Wednesday midnight.The damage estimation couldn't be done yet, the official also said, adding that at many places electric poles were broken and wires torn by falling trees and transformers exploded, reported The Daily Star, citing Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) chairman Major General Moin Uddin as saying. (ANI)

